Road to #1 Seed

KC losing to Philly has opened the door a little for the #1 seed for Miami. However they may be the #1 threat to Miami for it but they're not alone. Let's see what we're working with here:
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 7-3 (5-1)
They have major concerns at WR which as cost them at least 2 games. The biggest thing they have over Miami is obviously the H2H tiebreaker but the fact that they only have 1 conference loss, the only team in the conference that can say that. Their most losable game is vs Buffalo Week 14, would have put vs Cincinnati Week 17 as well but the Burrow injury makes this game way easier. Which means Miami Can't afford any more loses. KC fans feel they have the 1 seed wrapped up since they tiebreakers on both MIA & JAX and only 1 conference loss compared to Baltimore's 3.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 7-3 (5-2)
Their offense can disappear week to week. They're in the same boat as Miami in that they have 2 conference losses, lead their division, have a game with Baltimore scheduled and have also lost to Kansas City. Their schedule is a little trickier with more obstacles to trip with games @ Houston (they've lost 7 straight to them), @ Cleveland, vs Baltimore, and @ Tampa Bay (they also play Cincinnati). Miami will most likely lose a tiebreaker to Jacksonville if they both end with the same record, and conference record as their SOV is way higher than Miami's as Miami has the worst SOV in the AFC. But it's not likely they'll be in contention for the #1 seed down the stretch, I have them as more of a threat to the 1 seed than Baltimore because they don't play Miami and have the SOV tiebreaker as well.
CLEVELAND BROWNS 7-3 (5-2)
Keep an eye on the Browns as crazy as it sounds. Even through all season ending injuries they're still somehow 7-3 and are already 3-2 in their division with one game left vs Cincinnati who they own. They would be winning SOV tiebreaker with Miami if Miami wasn't a division leader. Before their schedule looked extremely soften but with Denver and Houston playing better the schedule looks to offer up some more losses for them, they also have Jacksonville at home.
BALTIMORE RAVENS 8-3 (5-3)
Ravens already have 3 conference losses and was dealt a serious blow with Mark Andrews done for the season, Lamar's favorite target. Baltimore is prone to blowing leads as all 3 of their losses they had the lead, 2 of them late in the 4th qtr. Pretty confident they will lose a few more times with games @ Jacksonville, @ San Francisco and Miami at home. Really Miami just needs to beat them H2H and that should eliminate Baltimore from #1 seed contention.
Basically Miami needs to most likely win out for the #1 seed, if they do slip once, it needs to be vs Dallas (or Washington) and that should be enough for the #2 seed at the very least at 13-4 (10-3)
