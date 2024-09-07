 Robbie Chosen elevated for Gameday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Robbie Chosen elevated for Gameday

Njphinsfan said:
Would have preferred EE.
Why?

I don't think Chosen is anything great, but he is competent and knows the offense.

It appears, to me at least, that EZ just doesn't "get it". Doesn't read coverages and leverages well. Doesn't consistently sight adjust and run precise routes.

You can't give a lot of snaps to that type of receiver in this offense. It would be an INT waiting to happen.
 
Fintastic2124 said:
I imagine it went like this:

McD: Jalen, you might need to sit out…

Sassy Ramsey: if you think imma sittin’ you got another thing comin’ girl. I mean forreal! *head bob*

McD: sweet. Nice. I guess you’re playing bro.
What you thank..hmm…

1725743379982.jpeg
 
Jason Sudeikis Yes GIF by Apple TV+


I might be Robbie Chosen's biggest fan on here. Sucks Malik can't go tho, I'd rather have Malik in there.
 
We have a ton of DBs on the 53. Not sure this means anything regarding Ramsey.

What it does mean is that we have a useless Chosen active tomorrow. And that is rough.
 
