Robbie Chosen elevated for Gameday

Looks like he's the only move. Ramsey is good to go.
Why?Would have preferred EE.
What you thank..hmm…I imagine it went like this:
McD: Jalen, you might need to sit out…
Sassy Ramsey: if you think imma sittin’ you got another thing comin’ girl. I mean forreal! *head bob*
McD: sweet. Nice. I guess you’re playing bro.
He should wear just the Guardian, still might not get it all in there. Too funny @TrinidadDolfan , seems kinda strange that we still find ourselves with the Chosen one, they must like him.Still not sure how he gets his helmet on
View attachment 175434
Guess McDaniel and co. disagree with you on his utility.We have a ton of DBs on the 53. Not sure this means anything regarding Ramsey.
What it does mean is that we have a useless Chosen active tomorrow. And that is rough.