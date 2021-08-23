Robert Hunt is our best offensive lineman

The argument isn't even close when comparing him snap by snap to his nearby neighbors. Robert Hunt is so versatile that you can probably line him up anywhere on the line. Last season he ranked top 7 in his position in the last 9-10 games of the season as a Rookie. He started a bit slow, but progressive did get better in his position. Not that I am trying to take anything away from the other Rookies that started, but Robert Hunt has shown a lot of maturity coming in this league. For anyone in here that said he didn't have a good game obviously you didn't see the game. I have broken down a few of the snaps in the game in slow motion, and would be happy to break down the rest of them if anyone needs me to. Just in case someone needs to know who he is look at the position he plays, and his jersey number.