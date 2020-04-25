Robert Hunt pick 39 in a talent rich second day

I think this was a moronic pick. I heard people saying this guy is a mauler...That’s just bull **** he has a soft body flabby upper body and I did not see the guy move people I seen him push small corner safety types down on weak *** teams.....why? This guy A sloppy looking body. Has serious man boobs and reports say he needs to get stronger. How is that a mauler? I’m pissed just take a look at the talent that was passed over for this guy...just take a look.
 
He looks like he's gonna melt in the heat. The bigger head scratcher is why we didn't take Cushenberry in the 3rd. Dude's arms are long as hell and he's dig-proof. Tua's pocket is going to collapse
 
