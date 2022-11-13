Robert Jones!

My only question is why go w eichenberg instead of Jones who is clearly a better guard.The only thing I have to add is a very mild 'I told you so'.
Remember when everyone was clamoring to make Jones a Right Tackle?
The team never even tried it, because Jones is a natural Guard... and he just might keep the job.
Better athletic profile I think, but in the long run... If Jones plays well, he'll keep the job. These coaches wont care about draft pedigree.
Ever since Jones was inserted into the lineup the OL is 1000 times better. This big man needs some love. Can an OL expert analyze how well he’s playing.
Being 6'4 285 myself, I second this.Not an OL expert but I tip the scales around 325, so I am qualified to say Jones represents big boys well.
