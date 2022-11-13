 Robert Jones! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Robert Jones!

Feverdream

Feverdream

The only thing I have to add is a very mild 'I told you so'.

Remember when everyone was clamoring to make Jones a Right Tackle?

The team never even tried it, because Jones is a natural Guard... and he just might keep the job.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Feverdream said:
The only thing I have to add is a very mild 'I told you so'.

Remember when everyone was clamoring to make Jones a Right Tackle?

The team never even tried it, because Jones is a natural Guard... and he just might keep the job.
My only question is why go w eichenberg instead of Jones who is clearly a better guard.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Goonies said:
Ever since Jones was inserted into the lineup the OL is 1000 times better. This big man needs some love. Can an OL expert analyze how well he’s playing.
Not an OL expert but I tip the scales around 325, so I am qualified to say Jones represents big boys well.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Robert Jones has never let us down. Every time he’s stepped on the field, he’s been fairly anonymous. That is exactly what you want. We’re not cursing his name after penalties or sacks. We’re not discussing whether or not he’s a bust. He’s just doing his job well, helping to keep our QB clean and healthy, and opening holes for our new RB tandem.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

It's very noticeable how much better the line has played since Jones replaced an injured Eichenberg. The same can be said of Shell at RT, although, not as good, as Jones has been. Jones moves people in the run game and has done an excellent job in pass protection. Love this young man.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Does Eich or AJ get their spot back at this point?

Not broke do not fix please....
 
Avalanche of Wins

Avalanche of Wins

They barely got a hand on Tua all day. I don't remember the last time we had a dominant O line performance like this. Jones looked good last year if I remember right, it is a shame it took an injury to get him into the lineup. Same could be said for shell off the scrap heap. What a game.
 
