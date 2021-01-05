 Roberts absence was huge | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Roberts absence was huge

realdolphin

realdolphin

Starter
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
1,238
Reaction score
189
I remember the face of coach Flo when Elandon Roberts got injured, he knew our defense could be in some trouble, Roberts makes Van Noy play freely and as a swiss army knife, The function of Roberts is extremely important in the defensive system because he pairs with Baker nicely and anchors the middle making Baker and Van Noy free to cover, next year should be fun to watch with Vince Biegel return, we have a very dangerous group of LB´s but we need to find a replacement in the draft for Roberts if he goes down again.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
5,332
Reaction score
3,435
Dude is strictly a torpedo. If a one dimensional run stopping g Mike is what we were after...we traded that to the Raiders.
 
T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,694
Reaction score
1,489
Location
Southern California
Yea he was missed I made a thread about him a week ago few days before he got hurt.

I love the way he plays the run and blitzes he has great instincts. Sadly he won't be back with that injury I am guessing.

I do want us to look at a LB tho in round 2.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
845
Reaction score
1,005
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
realdolphin said:
I remember the face of coach Flo when Elandon Roberts got injured, he knew our defense could be in some trouble, Roberts makes Van Noy play freely and as a swiss army knife, The function of Roberts is extremely important in the defensive system because he pairs with Baker nicely and anchors the middle making Baker and Van Noy free to cover, next year should be fun to watch with Vince Biegel return, we have a very dangerous group of LB´s but we need to find a replacement in the draft for Roberts if he goes down again.
Click to expand...
All may be true, but if you tried to relate his absence to the Buf game, it would not made much of the difference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom