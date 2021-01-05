Roberts absence was huge

I remember the face of coach Flo when Elandon Roberts got injured, he knew our defense could be in some trouble, Roberts makes Van Noy play freely and as a swiss army knife, The function of Roberts is extremely important in the defensive system because he pairs with Baker nicely and anchors the middle making Baker and Van Noy free to cover, next year should be fun to watch with Vince Biegel return, we have a very dangerous group of LB´s but we need to find a replacement in the draft for Roberts if he goes down again.