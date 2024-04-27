 Robinson and Paul, now what? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Robinson and Paul, now what?

We took an OT and an Edge, the two high profile, high expense positions where we had an obvious long-term need. ...and let's be honest, NO ONE should be surprised at the two positions that we took.

So... we have 4 draft picks left, as well as plenty of extra ammo from next year if we so choose... now what?

Keeping my analysis to player positions rather than specific players who might fall, I see us looking for:

1. A safety (maybe two). With only 3 safeties on the roster and a real chance that ALL three are gone next year, this is an obvious need.

2. An X WR. Enough of the small-ball, we need a tall bully-ball X receiver. Someone Tua can target when the smurfs are covered.

3. A RB that excels at pass pro and receiving.

These are my priorities. Yes, a DT or a TE would be ok, but at this point, we have a lot of vets in place at these positions, and just like with Elijah Higgins last year, a draftee here might not stick.
Likewise... with an interior offensive lineman. We have a lot of maybes in camp and asking a late draft pick Guard to stick... might be a lot to ask.
 
Agree with the positions we should address with the remaining picks we do have, assuming we don't trade up..

Would love to see Miami target WR Luke McCaffrey in the 5th, RB Isaac Guerrendo in the first of 2, 6th round picks and either Safeties Tykee Smith, Kital Oladapo or Evan Williams for the other.
 
Agreed. WR McCffrey and Guerrendo would be so,I’d choices. The Safety from Airforce would be good also.
 
Whoever we draft on Day Three is primarily going to be a practice squad candidate. DB and IOL would have the best shot at making the team. I think we’ll probably go safety in the fifth.
 
Imo the best available Safety by FAR is Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Then maybe the kid from Air Force.

Johnny Wilson, Javon Baker, and Brenden Rice are still on the board.

Jaylen Wright, in addition to being very fast, is excellent in pass pro.
 
Whoever we draft on Day Three is primarily going to be a practice squad candidate. DB and IOL would have the best shot at making the team. I think we’ll probably go safety in the fifth.
If we could find a safety (or two), we'd also be building our special teams. Bigger DBs make excellent special teams players.
 
Payton Wilson would be nice.

Christian Mahogany.

JaTavion Sanders is a big time target.
 
Last thing we need is more RBs. Room is crowded already.
It isn't...

Ahmed is on a non-guaranteed vet minimum contract. Brooks was a UDFA. Wilson is an easily cuttable jag...

Our only 2 real RBs have exactly the same skillset... early down speed running, and Mostert is 32.

We don't have a single back who is a plus player in the passing game. None of them block particularly well...

...and ALL of them were injured, every last one of them.

This is NOT a quality room.
 
