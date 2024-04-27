Robinson and Paul, now what?

We took an OT and an Edge, the two high profile, high expense positions where we had an obvious long-term need. ...and let's be honest, NO ONE should be surprised at the two positions that we took.



So... we have 4 draft picks left, as well as plenty of extra ammo from next year if we so choose... now what?



Keeping my analysis to player positions rather than specific players who might fall, I see us looking for:



1. A safety (maybe two). With only 3 safeties on the roster and a real chance that ALL three are gone next year, this is an obvious need.



2. An X WR. Enough of the small-ball, we need a tall bully-ball X receiver. Someone Tua can target when the smurfs are covered.



3. A RB that excels at pass pro and receiving.



These are my priorities. Yes, a DT or a TE would be ok, but at this point, we have a lot of vets in place at these positions, and just like with Elijah Higgins last year, a draftee here might not stick.

Likewise... with an interior offensive lineman. We have a lot of maybes in camp and asking a late draft pick Guard to stick... might be a lot to ask.