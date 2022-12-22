 Rodgers Throwing Respect At Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rodgers Throwing Respect At Tua

Tua sounded like I would if I was standing up there and needed to say nice things back to Rodgers.

"Yeah, that guy, the legendary Green Bay quarterback. I've been watching him for ... for forever it seems like. I can remember all the way back then seeing him and wow (translation: "I only saw him a few times throughout his entire career but I know he's great."). Seeing him do those quarterback things like throw the ball (translation: "Those highlights I saw were something else."), it make me a fan at times (translation: "For all 3 seconds of those clips at least") when I would just be sitting back just watching a football game (translation: "One of the few rare times I would have to watch Green bay play"). With two teams. Neither of them being my team. He of course did things very few other quarterbacks are capable of. What a great quarterback. Wow. Seeing him on the opposing sideline will be something else."
 
Tua sounded like I would if I was standing up there and needed to say nice things back to Rodgers.

"Yeah, that guy, the legendary Green Bay quarterback. I've been watching him for ... for forever it seems like. I can remember all the way back then seeing him and wow (translation: "I only saw him a few times throughout his entire career but I know he's great."). Seeing him do those quarterback things like throw the ball (translation: "Those highlights I saw were something else."), it make me a fan at times (translation: "For all 3 seconds of those clips at least") when I would just be sitting back just watching a football game (translation: "One of the few rare times I would have to watch Green bay play"). With two teams. Neither of them being my team. He of course did things very few other quarterbacks are capable of. What a great quarterback. Wow. Seeing him on the opposing sideline will be something else."
Or...he could have meant what he said as he said it...
 
