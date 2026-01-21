Rodgers to Miami??? Clickbait

Phinsguy
- Sep 12, 2010
- 2,339
- 1,324
Dolphins linked to Aaron Rodgers, but would ex-Steelers QB want to play in Miami? | Sporting News
This would be a fascinating landing spot for Rodgers this offseason.
Dolphins Proposal Lands Them Ex-MVP Tua Tagovailoa Replacement
A Miami Dolphins free agent proposal has the team replace quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, with former four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers.
"In the very real scenario that Willis decides on another destination, the Dolphins may be left looking for their next guy with not a lot of options. Rodgers could well come in as an experienced, cool-headed option to serve as the in-between quarterback as Miami looks to find their future franchise QB in the coming years."