 Rodgers to Miami??? Clickbait

Rodgers to Miami??? Clickbait

Phinsguy

Phinsguy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 12, 2010
Messages
2,339
Reaction score
1,324
www.sportingnews.com

Dolphins linked to Aaron Rodgers, but would ex-Steelers QB want to play in Miami? | Sporting News

This would be a fascinating landing spot for Rodgers this offseason.
www.sportingnews.com www.sportingnews.com

heavy.com

Dolphins Proposal Lands Them Ex-MVP Tua Tagovailoa Replacement

A Miami Dolphins free agent proposal has the team replace quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, with former four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers.
heavy.com heavy.com

"In the very real scenario that Willis decides on another destination, the Dolphins may be left looking for their next guy with not a lot of options. Rodgers could well come in as an experienced, cool-headed option to serve as the in-between quarterback as Miami looks to find their future franchise QB in the coming years."
 
I'd rather Mr. Rodgers...
Mr Rogers GIF by MOODMAN
 
I'd embrace it whole heartedly... I just don't believe there's the cap space to manifest this and if there is, at what cost. He could mentor Ewers before he takes over long-term. I still believe we have our guy with him.
 
I would rather give Ewers and Miller a legit chance to win the job. Willis should not be given any special consideration if he lands here.
 
Stories like these are perfect examples of media making up complete bullllshiiit scenarios and passing them off as 'rumor' to generate web traffic.

Creating content for the sake of creating content.

It's pure garbage.
 
I'm a fan of Rodgers and wanted him the last time he was available. If I recall correctly, it was the off-season when Tua was extended? All I know is that I preferred the Rodgers timeline then.
 
Did anyone go to a sensory deprivation chamber and ask Rodgers his take?

Seriously, I hope they move the franchise forward instead of doing this kind of bs.
 
