Rodgers tore achilles!

It's official, AR out for the season and career might be over! Sucks for the Jets.
I said his career MIGHT be over. Does he really want to go through a torturous rehab? Perhaps. We will see.Said he wants to play until he's 45. Why is his career over?
He'll have to rehab either way but why wouldn't he just settle and cut ties allowing him to do whatever the f he wants? Hell, he could always try the booth.I said his career MIGHT be over. Does he really want to go through a torturous rehab? Perhaps. We will see.
Correct and he was much younger than Rogers when he suffered the similar injury.Marino was never the same at that age after his achilles.
i never wish injuries on anyone but that fanbase is tough to feel sorry for...It's official, AR out for the season and career might be over! Sucks for the Jets.