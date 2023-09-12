 Rodgers tore achilles! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rodgers tore achilles!

FaithfulFinFan said:
I said his career MIGHT be over. Does he really want to go through a torturous rehab? Perhaps. We will see.
He'll have to rehab either way but why wouldn't he just settle and cut ties allowing him to do whatever the f he wants? Hell, he could always try the booth.
 
My Cousin must be looking to jump off a building right now. He's a huge Jets fan.
 
Tough injury to rehab, especially at 39. He may try to come back next year but I wonder if this is the beginning of the end.

Regardless of teams, enjoy watching HoF caliber players while one can. One never knows when their last down will be played.
 
