Rodgers, visably struggling to run in OTAs

Merge this with the other Jets thread after a bit, but I think everyone needs to see this.

When I was 30, I tore my achillies, it took 3 years to regain full strength and not notice it. And I was 30 & in good shape.

Rodgers, hippie ass is over 40. He's spent all off-season doing; God knows what, but this is not a good sign.

He can't plant on his foot, he's struggling to even jog during drills. He can't throw the ball in the NFL in this condition.

He might be done!?!
 
We’ll see! Still early and lots of time before the season kicks off.

Who’s there back-up now?
 
He’s 40, I know Phillips had his 2 1/2 months later and I think we will be lucky if he’s back for the last 6 games.
 
Breaking News...footage of Aaron in the hospital about to undergo surgery.

Warning. Not for the faint of heart.

 
Bittersweet news. He's a HOF'r, was a great QB (despite being crazy), but he's also a Jet. So...
 
Never had a chance to hate him yet, I guess we'll see what the season brings. Living with injuries sucks, being rich doesn't
 
