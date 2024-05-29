Rodgers, visably struggling to run in OTAs

MrChadRico
Merge this with the other Jets thread after a bit, but I think everyone needs to see this.
When I was 30, I tore my achillies, it took 3 years to regain full strength and not notice it. And I was 30 & in good shape.
Rodgers, hippie ass is over 40. He's spent all off-season doing; God knows what, but this is not a good sign.
He can't plant on his foot, he's struggling to even jog during drills. He can't throw the ball in the NFL in this condition.
He might be done!?!