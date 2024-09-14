 Rogue cop has a long history | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rogue cop has a long history

Tyreek should have handled the traffic stop better. He was being an A hole which is no surprise. No one is above the law. Some need to learn that the hard way.
 
Blake the great said:
Tyreek should have handled the traffic stop better. He was being an A hole which is no surprise. No one is above the law. Some need to learn that the hard way.
No one is saying he couldn’t have handled it better, even Hill has admitted that, but that cop was way over the top. The OP proves that he’s got serious issues throughout his career.
 
dolphinheel said:
No one is saying he couldn’t have handled it better, even Hill has admitted that, but that cop was way over the top. The OP proves that he’s got serious issues throughout his career.
OK but his history is irrelevant to this situation because Tyreek brought it on himself. Hill has a more concerning history too. The Officer gave him.multiple opportunities to just follow a basic order to lower his window and Hill refused. Gotta do something else at that point. Can't let people walk over you like that as an officer. They took control over the situation.
 
