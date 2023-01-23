Romo announcing...the fins game....and again today

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 951
- Reaction score
- 1,133
last week that douche was such a Cum Drizzler. I swear he wants Allen’s baby.
How many times did he call him alien? Superman?
This week he was at it again. He is absolutely god awful
How many times did he call him alien? Superman?
This week he was at it again. He is absolutely god awful
The Bills-Bengals game showed how far Tony Romo has truly fallen off as an announcer — For The Win
Remember when Romo was good at announcing?
apple.news