Rookie CB Cam Smith: Every Coverage Rep vs Panthers

Every coverage Rep CB Cam Smith played vs the Panthers by our boy - Ryder!
Apple has the vet smarts to not give up the bomb though. Until we can trust Smith I think they will continue to roll Apple out there. Nickerson - if he’s no 34 - looked to be always behind the playVery small sample size. But I'm still impressed with what I saw. Everything I've seen on tape from this kid (college, preseason, and limited snaps yesterday), shows me that he's better than Apple, Nickerson and probably Bethel. Get him on the field.
I had no idea why this random dude (Nickerson) was getting reps in front of Cam Smith… honestly I don’t trust that Smith is THAT behind as much as it’s “rookies sit” type of mentality when this random guy was getting reps… which I don’t agree with.Apple has the vet smarts to not give up the bomb though. Until we can trust Smith I think they will continue to roll Apple out there. Nickerson - if he’s no 34 - looked to be always behind the play
Yeah especially when said random dude was constantly chasing.I had no idea why this random dude (Nickerson) was getting reps in front of Cam Smith… honestly I don’t trust that Smith is THAT behind as much as it’s “rookies sit” type of mentality when this random guy was getting reps… which I don’t agree with.
In due time, in due time. The talent is there, it just might a preference of Fangio to go with veterans.