Rookie CB Cam Smith: Every Coverage Rep vs Panthers

Very small sample size. But I'm still impressed with what I saw. Everything I've seen on tape from this kid (college, preseason, and limited snaps yesterday), shows me that he's better than Apple, Nickerson and probably Bethel. Get him on the field.
 
phinphan4life said:
Apple has the vet smarts to not give up the bomb though. Until we can trust Smith I think they will continue to roll Apple out there. Nickerson - if he’s no 34 - looked to be always behind the play
 
royalshank said:
I had no idea why this random dude (Nickerson) was getting reps in front of Cam Smith… honestly I don’t trust that Smith is THAT behind as much as it’s “rookies sit” type of mentality when this random guy was getting reps… which I don’t agree with.
 
Atila said:
Yeah especially when said random dude was constantly chasing.
 
Vic special!

Play the damn kid already. Geez!
 
In due time, in due time. The talent is there, it just might a preference of Fangio to go with veterans.
 
Old coach young rookie....not surprised Fangio is keeping him on the shelf.
 
Cam Smith flips his hips incredibly well. Rare in that regard. I like the upside. I hope we start working him in.
 
I wonder whether Fangio just doesn't trust Smith, it was quite apparent the Panthers wanted to pick on Apple.

He seems them everyday in practice though so maybe there's more to it.
 
dolfan91 said:
Fangio’s “preference” seems overrated at this early juncture.
 
