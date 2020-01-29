Rookie WR Williams excited for 2020 season

Preston Williams Wants To Build On Great Rookie Season The young wide receiver is looking forward to year two in the NFL.

"I'm excited," Williams said. "I just want to build on what I did last year. Of course I've got more room to improve, but I'm excited about year two. The game has tremendously slowed down for me. I'm just excited for what year two has got in store for me."After arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Williams not only made the 53-man roster, he earned a starting job.He ended the first half of the 2019 season as the Dolphins' leader in receptions with 32, four more than DeVante Parker.I am very stoked about seeing WR Williams teaming up with the new improved Gesicki and Parker!