Rookie WR Williams excited for 2020 season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,172
Reaction score
294
Location
SO CAL
www.miamidolphins.com

Preston Williams Wants To Build On Great Rookie Season

The young wide receiver is looking forward to year two in the NFL.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
"I'm excited," Williams said. "I just want to build on what I did last year. Of course I've got more room to improve, but I'm excited about year two. The game has tremendously slowed down for me. I'm just excited for what year two has got in store for me."

After arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Williams not only made the 53-man roster, he earned a starting job.

He ended the first half of the 2019 season as the Dolphins' leader in receptions with 32, four more than DeVante Parker.

I am very stoked about seeing WR Williams teaming up with the new improved Gesicki and Parker!

 
Last edited:
A

ANMoore

Second String
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,426
Reaction score
1,710
Mach2 said:
Was reading this as you posted.

Sounds like a good kid, with a good attitude.

I know he had a run in over a girl, but who among us hasn't done dumb s**t over a girl when we were young.
Click to expand...
there’s a large % of this board that would don their red flags to employers if their history/decisions were aired out publicly. Good forPreston for shaping up
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,172
Reaction score
294
Location
SO CAL
Mach2 said:
Was reading this as you posted.

Sounds like a good kid, with a good attitude.

I know he had a run in over a girl, but who among us hasn't done dumb s**t over a girl when we were young.
Click to expand...
LOL. Yes. I'm so thankful that Social Media wasn't a thing back when I was a young man. My wife and I have been together for 40 years, 30 of those married (Dated for 10 with many break ups and all the drama kids go through). I'd have likely gotten myself into serious trouble more than a few times.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,161
Reaction score
5,473
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
DOLFANMIKE said:
LOL. Yes. I'm so thankful that Social Media wasn't a thing back when I was a young man. My wife and I have been together for 40 years, 30 of those married (Dated for 10 with many break ups and all the drama kids go through). I'd have likely gotten myself into serious trouble more than a few times.
Click to expand...
What's the saying?

Can't live with em. Can't kill em.


Wait....... Can't live without em..... Yeah, that's it.....
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,483
Reaction score
35,474
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I can't wait to see him play in year two for him. He has a lot of talent. Sure he has things to work on but every WR does when they first come into the NFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom