Rookies Shine and Other Thoughts

What a day for Miami Dolphins rookies!



Not enough has been said about Biggers' blocked kick yesterday. Miami won 20-17, but likely goes to overtime without that play.



In addition, Ewers had two touchdown passes, Marshall a key interception and a third down pass break up. Plus Miami's defensive line, with rookies Grant and Phillips, limited Tampa Bay's run game. A key factor in the win.



While it's too early to annoint Ewers the answer at quarterback, he has been impressive.



What that means is Miami may be able to focus on the defense in the 2026 draft. With five picks in the first three rounds, maybe the Dolphins can also find a starting caliber offensive linemen and a physical receiver to pair with Waddle.



The secondary yesterday was particularly impressive, with the exception being the 59-yard pass late. Davis, Marshall, and Douglas all made their presence felt. I would love to see Miami keep Douglas.



Finally, the Dolphins end a disappointing season at New England. While I expect the Patriots to win, an upset would mean New England wouldn't get the number one seed. That's something to play for.