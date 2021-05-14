Grew up in Dallas, was spoon fed a Cowboys fandom that never generated much emotion. After years of being a player fan over settling on a team, does Miami have room for a representative in big D?



I have the 47 brands cart ready to buy my gear. I caught myself up with YouTube recaps of the last two seasons (Gaskin is a shifty little shat). I know the roster. I won a Madden Super Bowl with the team in franchise mode. My favorite player of all time is Vince Young with Ricky Williams a close second.



Is there room in the inn?



also f the jets.