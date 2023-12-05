Rooting and division teams this week

Fintastic2124
Active Roster
I was looking through the other games this week and realized all three division rivals play teams we also want to lose.
The jets and patriots may be easier to root for, as they’re both trash and have no realistic way to the playoffs.
Bills might be tougher to root for.
Please choose the team from each game you will actively root for.
patriots @ steelers
Texans @ Jets
Bills @ Chiefs
