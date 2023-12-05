 Rooting and division teams this week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rooting and division teams this week

Who will you root for this week?

I was looking through the other games this week and realized all three division rivals play teams we also want to lose.

The jets and patriots may be easier to root for, as they’re both trash and have no realistic way to the playoffs.

Bills might be tougher to root for.

Please choose the team from each game you will actively root for.

patriots @ steelers

Texans @ Jets

Bills @ Chiefs
 
I'm pulling for an AFC East sweep. Jets/Pats are a complete non-issue for the post-season, and we'll have a chance to personally deliver the Bills their tickets home for the dance.
 
I stand with the AFC East this week.

Bills v Chiefs is a tough one, but the Fins play the Bills again.
 
