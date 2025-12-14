Rooting Guide 12/14/2025

El Calebra
Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 6, 2012
- Messages
- 2,101
- Reaction score
- 1,389
- Age
- 69
- Location
- SC.
Okay for fun, who are we rooting for today.
no Chiefs need to win today (we need the chargers to lose out lol). Chiefs NEED to lose to the broncos.Ravens, Chiefs, Colts and Texans have to lose today. But we need a miracle, the planets to align, maybe even pigs learning to fly for us to even have shot at the playoffs. I want see Ewers on the field tomorrow, at least moved up to 2nd string.
The Steelers could end up not being a playoff teamRegardless of today's outcomes, I'm excited for the Pittsburgh game tomorrow. That's a playoff bound team, away game, and in cold weather. Time to show our physicality on a national stage.
Pittsburgh is wearing their all black with gold stripes color rush combo. Dolphins are wearing white helmets and jerseys. Wish we were wearing something cool too.
Instead, we announced wearing our aqua throwbacks to celebrate 60th team anniversary during next week's big PRIME TIME Week 16 game against the Bengals. Oh wait, the NFL flex'd us out of prime time a few days later.....
View attachment 199464