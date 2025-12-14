 Rooting Guide 12/14/2025 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rooting Guide 12/14/2025

It could be so different today if Cincinnati held on against Buffalo, and Philadelphia defeated the Chargers. Buffalo and LA at 8-5 could be vulnerable to missing out on the playoffs.

The reality is Miami is rooting against so many teams, including Indianapolis and Houston. Those teams falling is the best chance for the Dolphins.
 
McGaniel said:
Ravens, Chiefs, Colts and Texans have to lose today. But we need a miracle, the planets to align, maybe even pigs learning to fly for us to even have shot at the playoffs. I want see Ewers on the field tomorrow, at least moved up to 2nd string.
no Chiefs need to win today (we need the chargers to lose out lol). Chiefs NEED to lose to the broncos.
 
Regardless of today's outcomes, I'm excited for the Pittsburgh game tomorrow. That's a playoff bound team, away game, and in cold weather. Time to show our physicality on a national stage.

Pittsburgh is wearing their all black with gold stripes color rush combo. Dolphins are wearing white helmets and jerseys. Wish we were wearing something cool too.

Instead, we announced wearing our aqua throwbacks to celebrate 60th team anniversary during next week's big PRIME TIME Week 16 game against the Bengals. Oh wait, the NFL flex'd us out of prime time a few days later.....:nkck:

1765735871804.png
 
The Steelers could end up not being a playoff team
 
Look at that nice designed blitz from the patriots. I dont see that with us, like at all. All of our blitz-rushers get picked up easily
 
