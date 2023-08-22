 Rooting very hard for this young man. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rooting very hard for this young man.

Here is our bull in a china shop tight end prospect


Love the way he split that seam route between double coverage.

Dont get in his way lol

We have no one like him on this unit, develop this kid, he has all the intangibles, great size and some athletic ability.
 
I like our very young TE room, it has a lot of potential with the kind of players the current coaches are looking for.
 
