Rooting very hard for this young man.

djphinfan
Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Here is our bull in a china shop tight end prospect
Love the way he split that seam route between double coverage.
Dont get in his way lol
We have no one like him on this unit, develop this kid, he has all the intangibles, great size and some athletic ability.
