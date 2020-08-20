Rosen, Any hope?

Ryan Fitzpatrick is Dolphins' likely starter, but Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen show upside Miami's quarterbacks kick off three padded practices with several accurate throws, on-target drills, an interception and some "not-so-good decisions."

This article states he has shown some upside. Even if never develops into anything you have to at least give the coaches some kudos for holding onto him and being patient. Other past coaches would of cut him or traded him for a soiled pair of underwear.