Rosen, Any hope?

F

finsgonewild

www.espn.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick is Dolphins' likely starter, but Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen show upside

Miami's quarterbacks kick off three padded practices with several accurate throws, on-target drills, an interception and some "not-so-good decisions."
This article states he has shown some upside. Even if never develops into anything you have to at least give the coaches some kudos for holding onto him and being patient. Other past coaches would of cut him or traded him for a soiled pair of underwear.
 
traptses

traptses

In Miami, no. I thought he showed flashes of potential, so somewhere else where they can afford to groom him, possible
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

You kinda have to show patience after you TRADE for him.

Maybe we should question the thought process in bringing him in to begin with?
 
