Rosen joins Bucs practice squad

I predicted this based on the most absurdly bad result we could see when cutting Rosen. I didn't really think it would happen.



It will be an interesting season watching the former Dolphins QB's like Rosen and Tannehill (assuming Rosen gets on the field).



This is like de jevu all over again when Tannehill went to backup Mariota, except Rosen is going to the practice squad.



A Dolphins 12 win season will heal all my concern about these cut QB's doing well against us.