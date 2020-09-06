Rosen joins Bucs practice squad

Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,705
Reaction score
9,561
Ideal landing spot. His play style suits Tom Brady's style perfectly, and I'm sure he will benefit from seeing how Brady leads, prepares, and interacts. Arians is a QB guru. I'm confident that Rosen will embrace this opportunity more than he has his previous ones. Plus, it's a lot better destination than him going to the Patriots.
 
Ren

Ren

Rookie
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
2,850
Reaction score
4,659
This will be good for him. He has all the physical tools, but need to learn the mental side of the game. This will give him the chance to learn and maybe step in for Brady when he steps down.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,865
Reaction score
3,685
On the one hand his career has been unlucky going to two young teams with poor OL play. One the other hand he will have received some of the best tutelage a young QB will have received between Fitz and Brady.
 
dlockz

dlockz

Hall Of Famer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
52,033
Reaction score
3,843
Age
54
Location
Tampa Fl
great place to land will get to actually learn from a top level qb and coach that knows offense.
We struck out on the trade, personally saw zero value in cutting him but maybe Rosen will never get it
 
Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
2,615
Reaction score
3,695
Age
74
Location
High Point, NC
I predicted this based on the most absurdly bad result we could see when cutting Rosen. I didn't really think it would happen.

It will be an interesting season watching the former Dolphins QB's like Rosen and Tannehill (assuming Rosen gets on the field).

This is like de jevu all over again when Tannehill went to backup Mariota, except Rosen is going to the practice squad.

A Dolphins 12 win season will heal all my concern about these cut QB's doing well against us.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
39,526
Reaction score
3,773
Location
Northern Virginia
Ray R said:
I predicted this based on the most absurdly bad result we could see when cutting Rosen. I didn't really think it would happen.

It will be an interesting season watching the former Dolphins QB's like Rosen and Tannehill (assuming Rosen gets on the field).

This is like de jevu all over again when Tannehill went to backup Mariota, except Rosen is going to the practice squad.

A Dolphins 12 win season will heal all my concern about these cut QB's doing well against us.
Click to expand...
Rosen isn’t going to play the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom