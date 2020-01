I wouldn’t trade any of the Dolphins draft picks to move up in the draft. If they want Tua and he is there at 5, take him if that’s what they want to do. If he is already off the board there will be a lot of players still on the board to draft who can fill the many holes the Dolphins have on the roster. Trading up to draft Tua and likely having to give up 2 #1 picks and probably a second round pick if not more makes no sense at all. The Dolphins have far too many positions to fill to give up a number of draft picks for one player.