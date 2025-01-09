 Rosenhaus on McAfee says Tyreek broke his wrist v. Washington joint practices | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rosenhaus on McAfee says Tyreek broke his wrist v. Washington joint practices

Take it for what it's worth, Drew has $$$ on the line with Reek. Assuming this is true, I hope someone can explain to me how the med staff decides Hill can play but Tua keeps having to sit despite his insistence he can play. Also, hearing Armstead may have played with a torn knee ligament, yet he plays???? Will post link to Drew interview once it is available.
 
Is that why he never got open last year? His wrist?
 
this was joint practiced this year. This is true. I thought he tore ligament but maybe it was broken wrist. Either way he was hurt in that part of camp this year.
 
Was his wrist listed on every injury report? If not, we could be in trouble with the league again.
 
