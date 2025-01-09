Rosenhaus on McAfee says Tyreek broke his wrist v. Washington joint practices

Golphindolphin
town drunk
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2002
- Messages
- 3,071
- Reaction score
- 7,531
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Ormond Beach, FL
Take it for what it's worth, Drew has $$$ on the line with Reek. Assuming this is true, I hope someone can explain to me how the med staff decides Hill can play but Tua keeps having to sit despite his insistence he can play. Also, hearing Armstead may have played with a torn knee ligament, yet he plays???? Will post link to Drew interview once it is available.