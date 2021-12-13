 Rosenhaus says Lamar Miller meets with Dolphins Monday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rosenhaus says Lamar Miller meets with Dolphins Monday

Saw this mentioned earlier somewhere in a thread. Caught my attention for sure. Mostly about attrition i'm sure.

According to NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miami will visit with veteran running back Lamar Miller
Source: The Phinsider
www.thephinsider.com

Dolphins to meet with Lamar Miller on Monday

According to Drew Rosenhaus, the veteran running back will workout with his former team on Monday.
