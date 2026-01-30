Rosgers-esque, Favre-esque

Who is the most Rosgers-esque QB in this draft?



If one recalls Rodgers played for a bad Cal team. He was strong armed and a gunslinger.He was ****y. He was a leader. He was projected to be the #1 pick early in the process.



We had the #2 pick.



Saban came out and said some things about Rodgers. Rodgers fell to 2. Saban fell in love with Ronnie. Rodgers fell to GB. Sat behind Favre for four years. Rest is history.



Imo Nuss and Altmyer kinda remind me a bit of Rodgers.



They even play in similar Air-Coryell WC offenses.



Favre was not very high profile coming from Miss. There's a story that says Favre arrived at rookie camp saying he already had the best arm in the NFL and his coach hated it. So his coach answered, we picked the wrong guy! And said they intended to pick another player with a similar name.



He was a reject.



Got traded away and made it in GB.



Joey Aguilar reminds me the most of Favre in this draft. Exact type of big armed, big bodied maniac that's faced lot's of rejection. Exact type of gunslinger.



Who is the most like Jordan Love in your opinion? Chambliss, maybe? Except he's short.