Ross #5 on Richest NFL Owners List

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2005
- Messages
- 2,050
- Reaction score
- 1,753
Top 15 richest owners in the NFL1. David Tepper, Panthers: $14.5 billion (142nd-richest person in the world)
2. Jerry Jones, Cowboys: $8.9 billion
3. Stan Kroenke, Rams: $8.2 billion
4. Shahid Khan, Jaguars: $8 billion
5. Stephen Ross, Dolphins: $7 billion
6. Robert Kraft, Patriots: $6.9 billion
7. Arthur Blank, Falcons: $6.2 billion
8. Terry Pegula, Bills: $5.4 billion
9. Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens: $4.9 billion
10. Janice McNair, Texans: $4.1 billion
11. Denise York, 49ers: $3.5 billion
12. Gayle Benson, Saints: $3.4 billion
T-13. Jimmy Haslam, Browns: $3 billion
T-13. Jim Irsay, Colts: $3 billion
T-13. Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles: $3 billion
Not too bad. Just for what it’s worth...Jeff Bezos has more money than all of the NFL owners combined by a mile.