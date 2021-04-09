 Ross #5 on Richest NFL Owners List | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross #5 on Richest NFL Owners List

Top 15 richest owners in the NFL​

1. David Tepper, Panthers: $14.5 billion (142nd-richest person in the world)
2. Jerry Jones, Cowboys: $8.9 billion
3. Stan Kroenke, Rams: $8.2 billion
4. Shahid Khan, Jaguars: $8 billion
5. Stephen Ross, Dolphins: $7 billion
6. Robert Kraft, Patriots: $6.9 billion
7. Arthur Blank, Falcons: $6.2 billion
8. Terry Pegula, Bills: $5.4 billion
9. Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens: $4.9 billion
10. Janice McNair, Texans: $4.1 billion
11. Denise York, 49ers: $3.5 billion
12. Gayle Benson, Saints: $3.4 billion
T-13. Jimmy Haslam, Browns: $3 billion
T-13. Jim Irsay, Colts: $3 billion
T-13. Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles: $3 billion

Not too bad. Just for what it’s worth...Jeff Bezos has more money than all of the NFL owners combined by a mile.
 
dolfan91 said:
Not for long because Stephen Ross is about to get divorced.
Sometimes ... divorce can be a blessing. I'm sure he'll still have enough money to eat out a few times a month.
 
