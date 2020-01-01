Ross and Garfinkel at Citrus Bowl

Well you kind of figured Tua would garner attention from Ross. Lots on the line over the next few months and years.
 
Must be checking out Tua’s crutch. Or maybe making another run at Harbaugh.
 
andyahs said:
lol at the drama. Ross is there for Michigan only.
Click to expand...
I would tend to agree, its easy to make a case here, does Ross usually go to Michigan bowl games? I really dont know, but anyone who does could pretty much confirm what you are saying...
 
NBP81 said:
I would tend to agree, its easy to make a case here, does Ross usually go to Michigan bowl games? I really dont know, but anyone who does could pretty much confirm what you are saying...
Click to expand...
Ross attends at least 1 significant Michigan game a year. He is a true fan that goes consistently.
 
