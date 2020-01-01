Ross and Garfinkel at Citrus Bowl

Albert Romano
plus being Michigan alums- perfect scenario today.Well you kind of figured Tua would garner attention from Ross. Lots on the line over the next few months and years.
Or during the gameI wonder if we get Tua news after the game.
There are 8 potential first rounders on bama. We have 3 firsts. They are there for more than just michigan.lol at the drama. Ross is there for Michigan only.
The last thing there doing is making a run at Harbaugh.Must be checking out Tua’s crutch. Or maybe making another run at Harbaugh.
I would tend to agree, its easy to make a case here, does Ross usually go to Michigan bowl games? I really dont know, but anyone who does could pretty much confirm what you are saying...lol at the drama. Ross is there for Michigan only.
Ross attends at least 1 significant Michigan game a year. He is a true fan that goes consistently.I would tend to agree, its easy to make a case here, does Ross usually go to Michigan bowl games? I really dont know, but anyone who does could pretty much confirm what you are saying...