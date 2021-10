Amazing. I’ve been a Dolphins fan all my life. Rarely miss a game and discuss them daily online in season. It’s getting tough to be a Dolphins fan. I know, I know leave! Don’t let the door hit your *** on the way out, or the sarcastic “you’ll be missed”. I’m sure I’ll stick around, but it’s getting tough. So in 22 we’re heading towards and incompetent GM, incompetent coach, incompetent coordinators and a potential sex offenser at QB who may or may not be able to play. Can we fast forward to 23? This franchise is dying a slow death.