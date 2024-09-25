Ross' Contact Info?

eMCee85 said: This is a question, not his actual contact info in case you miss read the title.



Do you think Ross actually knows he has a problem or that the situation his team is in is very dire, or do you think he is still oblivious to it and Grier is feeding him the ol... dont worry boss, we will get this thing right?



As dumb as Ross is, he's not dumb. For the life of me I really can't see a situation where he doesn't come to this realization this year. I mean, I know it's Ross but even he has to realize this... right?



Can we get a message to this man somehow? Anyone on here in the media can write an article directly to Ross? Click to expand...

This is a tough question. I think he knows there is a problem. The real question is does he care enough to fire his buddy Grier?I think Ross likes the Dolphins, I don't think he loves the Dolphins. Basically you can go back to some of the Harbaugh stuff. We all no he always wanted Jim here. But there was a couple chances he passed up because he wanted Jim to stay and Michigan (we a lot of his money helped pay for Jim). Basically in my opinion there is a bit of the problem. He loves Michigan and likes Miami. I also believe he loves development. Which has been good for the Dolphins. He develops and spends on the stadium, facilities and such. If he could just finally hit on the right GM, he would be a very good owner, as he would let that guy run the show.