Ross' Contact Info?

This is a question, not his actual contact info in case you miss read the title.
Do you think Ross actually knows he has a problem or that the situation his team is in is very dire, or do you think he is still oblivious to it and Grier is feeding him the ol... dont worry boss, we will get this thing right?
As dumb as Ross is, he's not dumb. For the life of me I really can't see a situation where he doesn't come to this realization this year. I mean, I know it's Ross but even he has to realize this... right?
Can we get a message to this man somehow? Anyone on here in the media can write an article directly to Ross?
Do you think Ross actually knows he has a problem or that the situation his team is in is very dire, or do you think he is still oblivious to it and Grier is feeding him the ol... dont worry boss, we will get this thing right?
As dumb as Ross is, he's not dumb. For the life of me I really can't see a situation where he doesn't come to this realization this year. I mean, I know it's Ross but even he has to realize this... right?
Can we get a message to this man somehow? Anyone on here in the media can write an article directly to Ross?