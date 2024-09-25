 Ross' Contact Info? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross' Contact Info?

This is a question, not his actual contact info in case you miss read the title.

Do you think Ross actually knows he has a problem or that the situation his team is in is very dire, or do you think he is still oblivious to it and Grier is feeding him the ol... dont worry boss, we will get this thing right?

As dumb as Ross is, he's not dumb. For the life of me I really can't see a situation where he doesn't come to this realization this year. I mean, I know it's Ross but even he has to realize this... right?

Can we get a message to this man somehow? Anyone on here in the media can write an article directly to Ross?
 
IMG_2746.jpeg
 
time to fly the banner over the stadium - he will have to see that! what message would you put on it?
 
I don’t think he cares. What did he pay, $550 million to now worth ?6 billion. That’s what Ross cares about and he’s done a stellar job in his mind. Controversy, chaos, flash and a roller coaster ride has shown to be highly profitable. Winning just enough and providing entertainment is just what he wants it appears. He probably thinks Grier is doing one hell of a job every day when he checks his net worth lol. I met him once and got to talk with him a short while and he’s a genuinely nice guy it seems, this was quite a few years ago and nothing to do with football though.
 
This is a tough question. I think he knows there is a problem. The real question is does he care enough to fire his buddy Grier?

I think Ross likes the Dolphins, I don't think he loves the Dolphins. Basically you can go back to some of the Harbaugh stuff. We all no he always wanted Jim here. But there was a couple chances he passed up because he wanted Jim to stay and Michigan (we a lot of his money helped pay for Jim). Basically in my opinion there is a bit of the problem. He loves Michigan and likes Miami. I also believe he loves development. Which has been good for the Dolphins. He develops and spends on the stadium, facilities and such. If he could just finally hit on the right GM, he would be a very good owner, as he would let that guy run the show.
 
I think Ross got duped into thinking Flores was the issue instead of Grier. Grier did a fantastic job in terms of shifting the blame and then getting the media to follow suit. They were happy to help too because Flores was an as$ to the media ala Belichick without any of the success.

Then many fans bought into this recent success and Tua. Further solidifying the notion, Flores WAS the problem! I feel like fans are having amnesia in terms of being so confident in this team coming into this season. Coming in this season with Tua. Ross wasn't the only one fooled, many of you were too.

Now, he's got to figure a way to fire Grier without Grier burning the ship on his way out the door.
 
You met Ross or Grier?
 
If Ross “knew” there was a problem, he would NOT have hired his fourth straight head coach with ZERO head coaching (and realistically, ZERO coordinator) experience.

Anyone who was studying the issue legitimately would have said “wait a minute, Chris, we failed with Philbin, Gase, and Flores - three guys who had never been a head coach at any level of football and three guys who were basically coordinators-in-name only - so, why would you recommend that we do this again with McDaniel?”
 
Flores was the problem.
 
Really?
It would achieve what exactly?
Does anyone really think Ross opens his emails or do you think he has someone (or more) who sends a polite, standard email (thank you for emailing blah, blah).
Does anyone think he is going to change his allegiances, business practices because 30 posters on a forum disagree with him?
Venting your spleen on here will have to do.
 
