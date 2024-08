Glad our owner has the right goal given the business that this team is in. As McD said, it's good he believes the people he hired are doing the right things to achieve it, otherwise what is he doing?



Goes back to hiring Grier, as GM, when he could barely form a sentence on the podium for nerves, then building the trust in him to hire a coach no one else even interviewed, and draft an injured QB prospect. All 3 choices right now are starting to look better than those made by other teams, even with the QB situation what with Burrow missing so much time and Fields simply not being all that, in practice.



Nice job Mr. Ross!