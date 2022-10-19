 Ross is back! Now we can start winning! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross is back! Now we can start winning!

Best owner in the league will give us his emotional support during this game and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the undefeated team. Who else is excited?

Suspension over, Stephen Ross is back in charge of the Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has regained the ability to (checks notes) rarely enter his team’s workplace.Ross, a notorious absentee owner who lives and works in New York, has had “full ownership privileges” restored, now that Week Six has come and gone. It really doesn’t mean much for Ross...
