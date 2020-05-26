Ross is confident football will happen

www.espn.com

Fins owner: NFL season will 'definitely' happen

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he thinks there "definitely" will be an NFL season in 2020 and is planning on having fans in attendance at games.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Here are some of the actions they may take:
all attendees wearing masks, staggered entrances and exits and people ordering food from their seats.
Very innovative on the food. However, I am worried about crowdings in restrooms and wearing a mask in Sept in Hard Rock will be nearly impossible. Also, Staggered Entrances is very logical now as it is being done in stores. The parking lot I think will need to be controlled too. But how is the question. Things can get wild, fast. Last year there were stripper poles and dancers.
 
I know they have to put plans in place now based on what we know now, and kudos to the NFL for getting on this from the start and making the season happen.
But I wonder, come September, under what conditions masks would be required.
I just read an article(wish I had the link) that wearing masks is more of a danger than not wearing them.(contaminants lodge in the lining of the mask; they reduce oxygen intake which is obviously harmful)
 
I hear you. Plus the heat
 
