Ross is confident football will happen

Fins owner: NFL season will 'definitely' happen Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he thinks there "definitely" will be an NFL season in 2020 and is planning on having fans in attendance at games.

Here are some of the actions they may take:all attendees wearing masks, staggered entrances and exits and people ordering food from their seats.Very innovative on the food. However, I am worried about crowdings in restrooms and wearing a mask in Sept in Hard Rock will be nearly impossible. Also, Staggered Entrances is very logical now as it is being done in stores. The parking lot I think will need to be controlled too. But how is the question. Things can get wild, fast. Last year there were stripper poles and dancers.