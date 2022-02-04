 Ross looked really happy when he gave Flores Game ball after 1st win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross looked really happy when he gave Flores Game ball after 1st win

Built2Win

Built2Win

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 22, 2010
Messages
3,108
Reaction score
132
"Hopefully, a lot more to come," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in the locker room before presenting Flores with the game ball after his first victory.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Watch as Dolphins coach Brian Flores is presented game ball for win vs. Jets

It’s been a long time coming. When Stephen Ross made the chance atop his organization this past January, the direction of the Dolphins’ organization shifted drastically. For the first t…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com


Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18 | FOX Sports

No imperfect season: The Dolphins get three TD passes from Fitzpatrick, and beat Jets 26-18 for first win
www.foxsports.com www.foxsports.com
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
6,202
Reaction score
5,466
Location
Virginia
Yup, saw those images recently, in no way did it appear anyone preferred losing. I don't get it. Can't imagine Flores cooking up a whopper like this, nor can I imagine Ross pulling illegal tampering with his team. What the hell
 
Xbrett82us

Xbrett82us

Starter
Joined
Oct 3, 2004
Messages
1,170
Reaction score
335
You take the win—the story ends, you wake up in your bed a winner with a modest draft pick. You take the loss—you get $100k, and I show you how deep our rabbit hole of desperation goes. The choice is yours, Brian.
 
dirwuf

dirwuf

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
1,222
Reaction score
484
Age
61
Location
Fairfield, CT
I think Ross was just relieved the team wasn't going to go winless, which had seemed like a real possibility early in the season. Yeah, he wanted the #1 pick, but didn't want the stigma of going 0-16 too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom