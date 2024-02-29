 Ross Looking To Sell A Piece Of The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross Looking To Sell A Piece Of The Dolphins

Pros/Cons and does it matter?
Will it affect the decisions they make with respect to which players they sign?
Meaningless, because it is still a minority slug and he would maintain control (assuming that is how it is structured)?
Not sure what this means for Bruce Beal, who appeared to be the heir apparent for awhile? Talk about an expensive conversation with Tom Brady (although a total BS penalty IMHO thank Flores for that one)!

As franchise values skyrocket, Stephen Ross hopes to sell a piece of the Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to take some money off the table, while still keeping control of the NFL team he owns.
Last edited:
The timing is interesting. Succession ownership plan to his daughter. Franchise values going up.

Why cash out partial ownership stake now?
 
New owners.....please read NFL owner rules and procedures. Also, please understand what tampering is and don't fvck over the fans....thanks!
 
Beal is out and no longer affiliated with us at all
 
Wouldn’t you expect that from a guy who’s failed with the on field product?

Costing your team first and third round pick is tangible. Building a race track around your stadium is to distract.

If I had a restaurant and my food sucked, you’d be damn sure my decor would be top notch.
 
Who signed cheap with the pats besides Brady? Ross has built a top notch organization and fan experience. We have 4 straight winning seasons and 2 straight playoff berths. We haven’t been able to say that in 20 years.
 
