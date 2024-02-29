Ross Looking To Sell A Piece Of The Dolphins

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,208
- Reaction score
- 2,545
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
Pros/Cons and does it matter?
Will it affect the decisions they make with respect to which players they sign?
Meaningless, because it is still a minority slug and he would maintain control (assuming that is how it is structured)?
Not sure what this means for Bruce Beal, who appeared to be the heir apparent for awhile? Talk about an expensive conversation with Tom Brady (although a total BS penalty IMHO thank Flores for that one)!
Will it affect the decisions they make with respect to which players they sign?
Meaningless, because it is still a minority slug and he would maintain control (assuming that is how it is structured)?
Not sure what this means for Bruce Beal, who appeared to be the heir apparent for awhile? Talk about an expensive conversation with Tom Brady (although a total BS penalty IMHO thank Flores for that one)!
As franchise values skyrocket, Stephen Ross hopes to sell a piece of the Dolphins
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to take some money off the table, while still keeping control of the NFL team he owns.
www.nbcsports.com
Last edited: