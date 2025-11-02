Ross Making The Call On Dolphins Deadline Deals And Champ Kelly Is A Goner

Old players that are not part of the future that will not be around should all go

Young, but could part ways with if someone offers an overpay out of desperation at the deadline and offers us more than we would expect we would get in the offseason (or we might lose for nothing or not much in the way of a comp pick in two years)

I am not saying push these guys off the roster, just be open minded if we get a clearly stupid offer, like the one we made for Chubb

Older, but productive, and important for the culture

No go

Any deadline deals made by the Dolphins will be the owner's call As the last call for Sunday Splash!

Article (link below) is interesting - "As one source put it last night, Kelly currently has “no chance” at the post-2025 gig), Kelly doesn’t have the keys to the car.I believe this to be ballpark correct. It will probably be a group of people including Ross. Normally I would not like this arrangement, in this case I can deal with it because you cannot give the keys to Champ Kelly because he is not qualified, and he will not be around to live with these decisions. So I also agree Kelly is a goner, although I am sure he will be given an interview.There are two big issues that will dictate how they behave:-Do they believe this is a full on rebuild, and do the have the patience to break this whole thing down and start over again?-Does Ross want bandaids once again, and does not accept that this is a full rebuild, and therefore will only want to do the bare minimum and keep most of the mediocre roster intact ?I have no idea what Ross has internalized, and am not confident he will think about it the right way. How they behave at the deadline will perhaps be an indication of how Ross is thinking about things. Personally I would recognize this is a full rebuild that requires patience, I am not sure he will. I would think about it the following way:: Chubb, Minkah, Rasul Douglas, Judon, etc.: Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Achane. Personally I wouldn't do Phillips, because of his age and the importance of the position. The expected value of a 3rd rounder is less than the production Phillips gives you. So need more than that. There is a reason smart teams like the Eagles are interested in him. It would be so Miami to deal Phillips, and keep Chubb. Waddle's issue is the salary, and he will probably be washed by the time the team is competitive - he seems to get banged up all of the time too, so I am open minded. The problem with Achane is he will command a big salary, and GM me does not want to tie up a lot of $ in a running back and someone with his build. Also, by the time the team is ready to compete, he might be cashed too.: Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, etc if any. Probably wouldn't do it. I suspect we won't get compelling enough offers for these guys, and they seem good for the locker room. One pundit proposed moving Brooks for a 5th. This is the type of thing I would not do.: Pat Paul, that is it. Not claiming he is an all-pro either, but he is young and viable at an important position and could survive a rebuild and still be a productive part of a future roster that is finally competitive.