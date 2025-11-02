 Ross Making The Call On Dolphins Deadline Deals And Champ Kelly Is A Goner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross Making The Call On Dolphins Deadline Deals And Champ Kelly Is A Goner

Article (link below) is interesting - "As one source put it last night, Kelly currently has “no chance” at the post-2025 gig), Kelly doesn’t have the keys to the car. Any decisions regarding trades will be approved, or not, by owner Stephen Ross."

I believe this to be ballpark correct. It will probably be a group of people including Ross. Normally I would not like this arrangement, in this case I can deal with it because you cannot give the keys to Champ Kelly because he is not qualified, and he will not be around to live with these decisions. So I also agree Kelly is a goner, although I am sure he will be given an interview.

There are two big issues that will dictate how they behave:

-Do they believe this is a full on rebuild, and do the have the patience to break this whole thing down and start over again?

-Does Ross want bandaids once again, and does not accept that this is a full rebuild, and therefore will only want to do the bare minimum and keep most of the mediocre roster intact ?

I have no idea what Ross has internalized, and am not confident he will think about it the right way. How they behave at the deadline will perhaps be an indication of how Ross is thinking about things. Personally I would recognize this is a full rebuild that requires patience, I am not sure he will. I would think about it the following way:

Old players that are not part of the future that will not be around should all go: Chubb, Minkah, Rasul Douglas, Judon, etc.

Young, but could part ways with if someone offers an overpay out of desperation at the deadline and offers us more than we would expect we would get in the offseason (or we might lose for nothing or not much in the way of a comp pick in two years): Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Achane. Personally I wouldn't do Phillips, because of his age and the importance of the position. The expected value of a 3rd rounder is less than the production Phillips gives you. So need more than that. There is a reason smart teams like the Eagles are interested in him. It would be so Miami to deal Phillips, and keep Chubb. Waddle's issue is the salary, and he will probably be washed by the time the team is competitive - he seems to get banged up all of the time too, so I am open minded. The problem with Achane is he will command a big salary, and GM me does not want to tie up a lot of $ in a running back and someone with his build. Also, by the time the team is ready to compete, he might be cashed too. I am not saying push these guys off the roster, just be open minded if we get a clearly stupid offer, like the one we made for Chubb.

Older, but productive, and important for the culture: Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, etc if any. Probably wouldn't do it. I suspect we won't get compelling enough offers for these guys, and they seem good for the locker room. One pundit proposed moving Brooks for a 5th. This is the type of thing I would not do.

No go: Pat Paul, that is it. Not claiming he is an all-pro either, but he is young and viable at an important position and could survive a rebuild and still be a productive part of a future roster that is finally competitive.

www.nbcsports.com

Any deadline deals made by the Dolphins will be the owner's call

As the last call for Sunday Splash!
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
 
If reports of plans to bring McDaniel back I don’t it’s for a rebuild. Likely core returns and they continue to address the oline in the offseason and your really only looking to move guys like Chubb and Phillips because you can probably get decent value for them and they don’t seem to fit what weaver likes in an edge.
 
MARINO1384 said:
If reports of plans to bring McDaniel back I don’t it’s for a rebuild. Likely core returns and they continue to address the oline in the offseason and your really only looking to move guys like Chubb and Phillips because you can probably get decent value for them and they don’t seem to fit what weaver likes in an edge.
I am worried about the reports about McDaniel and what it portends. In this case i agree with your logic. If they plan on bringing McDaniel back, I do not expect them to do much at the deadline. We will see. What they do at the deadline will be an indication of how they are thinking about this whole thing. Personally I am worried Ross will be back to the bandaid approach.
 
phinsforlife said:
I am worried about the reports about McDaniel and what it portends. In this case i agree with your logic. If they plan on bringing McDaniel back, I do not expect them to do much at the deadline. We will see. What they do at the deadline will be an indication of how they are thinking about this whole thing. Personally I am worried Ross will be back to the bandaid approach.
The only thing that gives me hope is if Kelly is a goner after this season then what GM would come here if he is forced to be stuck with McDaniel? We all know forced marriages don't work!
 
Unless its a Tunsil type deal or something close, I'd think Waddle stays.

Phillips and Fitzpatrick are two guys other teams appearently covet.

Chubb, Douglas and Brooks have been productive up to this point and look like vets that might be traded. Most probably for day 3 picks.

McDaniel returning makes sense. Giving Ross and Company a chance to get the F/O straightened out. Which will allow the new GM to drop the hammer on McDaniel.

As for Tua, it appears he might have worn out his welcome. Sounds like the rumblings of his demise at seasons end might ring true. If Denver could grow a pair of brass balls in releasing Wilson, there's potential for Miami to do the same with Tua. Cut bait and take the cap hit all while moving on.
 
I agree that the assistant GM is not in the best position to become the GM.
Everything else, I disagree with. That's not how you do it and how this should go.
 
They need to focus on trading any upcoming free agents for anything they can get for them.
 
dolfan91 said:
Unless its a Tunsil type deal or something close, I'd think Waddle stays.

Phillips and Fitzpatrick are two guys other teams appearently covet.

Chubb, Douglas and Brooks have been productive up to this point and look like vets that might be traded. Most probably for day 3 picks.

McDaniel returning makes sense. Giving Ross and Company a chance to get the F/O straightened out. Which will allow the new GM to drop the hammer on McDaniel.

As for Tua, it appears he might have worn out his welcome. Sounds like the rumblings of his demise at seasons end might ring true. If Denver could grow a pair of brass balls in releasing Wilson, there's potential for Miami to do the same with Tua. Cut bait and take the cap hit all while moving on.
I mean it’s one or the other either your returning McDaniel and stuck with Tua to sort things out or or mcdaniel’s is gone. Your only reasoning for returning mcdaniels is your stuck with Tua’s contract and also offense hasn’t looked bad despite fielding a duo or the worst guards in the league and the worst RT. Either McDaniel and Tua or new coach and new qb.

There’s no reality where you let McDaniel touch or select another young qb. Also comparing Tua to Wilson isn’t similar at all. Wilson was due additional money if kept on the roster and end of the day it was a net savings as his salary savings made up for the dead cap hit. Tua’s contract is pure in the red and double the amount of dead cap while not saving anything as everything is already guaranteed. The two aren’t remotely similar scenario’s.
 
phinsforlife said:
Article (link below) is interesting - "As one source put it last night, Kelly currently has “no chance” at the post-2025 gig), Kelly doesn’t have the keys to the car. Any decisions regarding trades will be approved, or not, by owner Stephen Ross."

I believe this to be ballpark correct. It will probably be a group of people including Ross. Normally I would not like this arrangement, in this case I can deal with it because you cannot give the keys to Champ Kelly because he is not qualified, and he will not be around to live with these decisions. So I also agree Kelly is a goner, although I am sure he will be given an interview.

There are two big issues that will dictate how they behave:

-Do they believe this is a full on rebuild, and do the have the patience to break this whole thing down and start over again?

-Does Ross want bandaids once again, and does not accept that this is a full rebuild, and therefore will only want to do the bare minimum and keep most of the mediocre roster intact ?

I have no idea what Ross has internalized, and am not confident he will think about it the right way. How they behave at the deadline will perhaps be an indication of how Ross is thinking about things. Personally I would recognize this is a full rebuild that requires patience, I am not sure he will. I would think about it the following way:

Old players that are not part of the future that will not be around should all go: Chubb, Minkah, Rasul Douglas, Judon, etc.

Young, but could part ways with if someone offers an overpay out of desperation at the deadline and offers us more than we would expect we would get in the offseason (or we might lose for nothing or not much in the way of a comp pick in two years): Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Achane. Personally I wouldn't do Phillips, because of his age and the importance of the position. The expected value of a 3rd rounder is less than the production Phillips gives you. So need more than that. There is a reason smart teams like the Eagles are interested in him. It would be so Miami to deal Phillips, and keep Chubb. Waddle's issue is the salary, and he will probably be washed by the time the team is competitive - he seems to get banged up all of the time too, so I am open minded. The problem with Achane is he will command a big salary, and GM me does not want to tie up a lot of $ in a running back and someone with his build. Also, by the time the team is ready to compete, he might be cashed too. I am not saying push these guys off the roster, just be open minded if we get a clearly stupid offer, like the one we made for Chubb.

Older, but productive, and important for the culture: Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, etc if any. Probably wouldn't do it. I suspect we won't get compelling enough offers for these guys, and they seem good for the locker room. One pundit proposed moving Brooks for a 5th. This is the type of thing I would not do.

No go: Pat Paul, that is it. Not claiming he is an all-pro either, but he is young and viable at an important position and could survive a rebuild and still be a productive part of a future roster that is finally competitive.

www.nbcsports.com

Any deadline deals made by the Dolphins will be the owner's call

As the last call for Sunday Splash!
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
My God that's good news! We absolutely cannot have kelly here next year in the GM capacity

Thanks for the good news @phinsforlife
 
