Ross meddling to what extent?

Ross keeps his meddling secret to protect his poor performance & 'buddy' choices ... but it shows through, by odd decisions/timing.



The biggest example was tampering with Tom Brady & Sean Payton that cost us a first.

Another good example is his attempt to tank that was called out by Brian Flores.



We stuck with Chris Grier 10 years (at least 5 years too long) ... then was fired abruptly when coach McDufus engineered a losing streak.



Now we're sticking with an unpopular coach ... if Ross' not deferring to the new GM, we are IN TROUBLE!!



NOW we're starting our 3rd string QB Ewers with no real prior prep ... sure looks like Ross' fingerprints on that idea. (If coach's idea, they could have given him a month+ of prep!!)



It is my firm belief that Ross is often meddling one way or another in too many football decisions ... and worse makes many personal-relationship choices ... and has trouble making football decisions on his 'buddies.' The Dolphins are Ross' toy/hobby & he's getting his money's worth of play time!!