Ross’ Next Mistake

Sorry for not sticking this in the Watson mega thread but I feel like it also pertains to the current state of our ownership/management and our future moving forward.



When I saw the ESPN article that Carolina is also interested in Watson, I couldn’t help but chuckle. You can set your watch to it- Ross is about to get played like a fiddle and give up the farm for a QB who’s future has serious unanswered questions looming over it.



While I have zero doubt that Carolina is kicking the tires on Watson, I also believe that behind closed doors, Watson is telling his agent: “Get me to Miami”! The Texans, Watson and his agent had to be grinning from ear to ear when they read the ESPN headline this morning.



Mark my words: Ross is already in panic mode just thinking about losing Watson to Carolina. He’ll up his offer to the Texans, give them more than they have any right getting for Watson considering his current situation, and then the franchise and it’s fanbase will sit on needles and pins waiting to find out what the NFL is going to do with this kid.



I’ve stated my opinion several times that I think keeping Tua is the way to go, but it seems at this point our owner is hell bent on replacing him. Honestly, if that’s the feeling, I’d rather they turn their attention away from Watson, call Aaron Rodger’s agent and tell him that this offseason Miami will let him choose the next HC and GM if he agrees to sign here and finish out his career as a Dolphin.