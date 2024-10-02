Ross selling?

I know Ares well due to some personal experience that I can’t get into. I wouldn’t count this as a positive. They are strictly set up to make money on transactions. No evidence that they’d have any interest in anything beyond making money.



If you think about it, that’s the purpose of their business. They are obligated to look at it that way. It’s a financial investment.



When things change, even if desired, it can always get worse. Granted they’d only be in for 10% but they will scrutinize the financials.



We want an owner who is passionate about it and in it to win it, not look at balance sheets and ROI first.



The money takes care of itself for an owner like Ross. He’s sitting at 3X-4X or more.