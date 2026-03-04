Ross sells 1% of Fins to Chinese Billionaire

Aqua Man
Scout Team
Our owner just sold a 1% stake of the Miami Dolphins as well as his other sporting endeavors for $12.5 BILLION DOLLARS.
Of course it’s the Dolphins owner who completely shatters entire pricing structure on every professional league franchise.
He is a literal genius at every aspect of owning a team aside from putting an actual winner on the field. Of course we’re the team that happens to.
Edit: a 1% valuation that equals 12.5 billion. Oops, quite a difference there!
