 Ross sells 1% of Fins to Chinese Billionaire | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross sells 1% of Fins to Chinese Billionaire

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
1,187
Reaction score
5,731
Our owner just sold a 1% stake of the Miami Dolphins as well as his other sporting endeavors for $12.5 BILLION DOLLARS.

Of course it’s the Dolphins owner who completely shatters entire pricing structure on every professional league franchise.

He is a literal genius at every aspect of owning a team aside from putting an actual winner on the field. Of course we’re the team that happens to.

Edit: a 1% valuation that equals 12.5 billion. Oops, quite a difference there!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom