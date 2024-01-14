Ross stop being so damn cheap and pay up already!!

tggeorge
Active Roster
Give Goodell what he wants and pay that man for the Super Bowl title us fans deserve!! I'm sure the waitlist is ridiculous but at least sign up and pay him and then let us know what year we're penciled in for!
Get that order in before I die, please!!
And would it kill you to buy a couple of playoff wins along the way...it's been since 2000!! I was watching a box tv in my childhood bedroom watching that ****!
Get that order in before I die, please!!
And would it kill you to buy a couple of playoff wins along the way...it's been since 2000!! I was watching a box tv in my childhood bedroom watching that ****!