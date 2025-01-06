Ross' tendency to only move on from winners

"Continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough." - Stephen Ross



In light of the announcement that McDaniel and Grier are being given another season, I've been thinking about something... why is it that Ross always rewards only the most mediocre performances, and the guys that eventually go on to big success never really get a fair shake here? (with only the possible exception of Flores):



Coaches:



Todd Bowles - Then: becomes our interim head coach following Tony Sparano's firing, ultimately passed up in favor of Joe Philbin. (less than a season)

Now: won a Super Bowl as an assistant coach for the Bucs, elevated to Head coach, multi time division winner, headed to playoffs.



Dan Campbell - Then: becomes out interim head coach following Joe Philbin's firing, led us to our first 40 point win in something like 20 years, got us our first-ever franchise win against the Texans, thanked by being passed up in favor of Adam Gase (lol). (less than a season)

Now: Head coach of the the Lions, has built them in to arguably the best team they've ever been in their franchise history, headed to playoffs.



Brian Flores - Then: hired as our head coach following Adam Gase's firing. Mediocre performance here, power struggle with ownership, forced to draft Tua, ultimately fired and accuses our owner of racism. (3 seasons)

Now: DC for the 14-3 Vikings, headed to playoffs.



Tony Sparano (3.5 seasons - RIP) - didn't really do anything huge of note after leaving us, longest tenure prior to McDaniel.

Adam Gase (3 seasons) - didn't go onto much success, currently coaching high school.

Mike McDaniel (3 seasons so far, with a 4th now confirmed to be happening. 2 playoff appearances, 1 losing season. Holds a record of 28-23, 0-2 postseason).



GMs:

Jeff Ireland (6 seasons) - 1 playoff appearance, 0 wins.

Dennis Hickey (2 seasons) - 0 playoff appearances

Chris Grier (9 seasons, with a 10th now confirmed) - 3 playoff appearnaces, 0 wins.



Obviously, this isn't exactly a perfect breakdown, there are a lot of variables, but I just find it very fascinating how there seems to be a tendency here from our top down leadership to somehow always make the wrong pick. If there's two choices on the table, rest assured he's taking the wrong one every single time. Or is it something else? Is our system the problem, and going somewhere else is what allowed these guys to be successful elsewhere?