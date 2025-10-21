 Ross turns down offer to sell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross turns down offer to sell

Have to wonder if its a 'not for sale' situation or he considers the offer under valued. We have some kind of idea on what the franchise and facilites might be worth. No idea what on the value of the Miami GP.
 
Because many of us do not show blind loyalty to him and the Dolphins by ignoring all of his boneheaded decisions, Ross's wish is to make Dolphin fans miserable for as long as possible. Jerk.
 
lol this is the blow away offer. Miami is only worth around 6 billion so I doubt the f1 part is worth 4 billion.
As of 2024, the team, stadium, and F1 are all worth about $9b together. Ross purchased the Dolphins in 2009 for $1.1b.
 
It's that slow-burn torment that you don't even know is torture in the first place but then you figure it out and it just gets worse. I think we're in the worse part.
 
