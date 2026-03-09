 Ross wanted some mouthwash quick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross wanted some mouthwash quick

there be no distractions for our team
We interviewed several GMs. We must have asked them all what their plan at QB would be. Maybe Aikman and some of the early interviews, including Champ, probably suggested Willis.

Once the Willis idea got into Ross's head we went for the GM and HC who had the better odds to attract him.

Ross wanted to move on from Tua ASAP and he didn't want to spend a season or two mourning him.

Tua's dead cap, literally and proportionally to the cap, is the largest in history. That literally translates to the worst mistake ever. I bet he wanted to move on from the bad taste quick.
 
