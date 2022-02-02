 Ross Wanted Two Of The Last 4 Super Bowl QBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross Wanted Two Of The Last 4 Super Bowl QBs

If Ross had had his druthers he’d have gotten Burrow or Brady. Flores got in the way of both. Maybe instead of tearing him apart, we should contemplate acquiescing to his desires as we’d either have a fresh Lombardi in the cabinet or be going to play for one in a fortnight…
 
If we had Burrow we would have our franchise QB but I highly doubt we would be in the SB. I've seen a lot of short throws go for long gains when watching the Bengals and outside of Waddle we don't have those players. Nor do we know if Flores a guy who was outcoached by Urban Meyer can outcoach Andy Reid or Mike Vabrel in the playoffs.

Brady is a different story since he would bring AB, Gronk, and other players would sign with us for the possibility of playing with the GOAT and winning a SB. Plus I'd like to believe with Brady on the roster we go all in and pick players to win now instead of projects like Iggy and Jackson maybe we take Jonathan Taylor, instead of Tua maybe we trade down and pick a player that can have an immediate impact like Jerry Jeudy or one of the tackles selected before Austin Jackson. The 1st round of 2020 looks so different if were drafting players to help us win a SB in year 1. I know it's a pipe dream but it's nice to think about.
 
