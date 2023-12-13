Roster Moves

Yes, hes..... not good.didn't we have skura here a few years ago? was he the guy that had the yips?
that very samedidn't we have skura here a few years ago? was he the guy that had the yips?
yeah, why didn't we get one of those guys?I was hoping for an all pro center that was just waiting for us to call him but I guess not
if he ever gets off the practice squad...REDEMPTION!Yes, hes..... not good.
Yeah, where is that guy?I was hoping for an all pro center that was just waiting for us to call him but I guess not
no idea but but this is not good......we should be allowed to get a veteran starter from another teamYeah, where is that guy?
If someone would rake my yard, we may find one or two )Yeah, where is that guy?