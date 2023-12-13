 Roster Moves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Roster Moves

This is not hyperbole, but both Harrison, who hasn't started a game in 4 seasons, and Skura are both better options at center than Liam. I am glad they saw reason. I would of loved Ben Jones but im sure he is enjoying his time with his family and his couch - if Aaron Rodgers couldn't convince him to play, then nobody could.
 
The injury situation in Miami is a huge problem for the rest of the season.

McDaniel and Fangio have their work cut out for them.

Can't win many games with 3rd and 4th stringers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom