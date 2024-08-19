Roster Moves

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 30,946
- Reaction score
- 87,080
- Location
- New Jersey
Sorry to see both Ahmed and Zeke go. Good luck to them.
He may be back, if (when) we have injuries a few weeks into the season.Damn I was hoping to see Ahmed stay
I'm sure with Ahmed it's another case of them giving him a chance to catch on with some other team.Ahmed release the end of an era but good chance he gets to the PS. Ironic that Snead goes to IR it's almost like he soft AF
Ahmed to the Bills….watch…..Ahmed release the end of an era but good chance he gets to the PS. Ironic that Snead goes to IR it's almost like he soft AF
They did him a solid, so he can find another team.Honestly shocked we cut Ahmed. Figured he'd get all the carries in the next game first, then get the boot