I know there is debate over how many positions NEED upgraded this off-season. My goal here is to get opinions on roster triage. That is, most critical goes 1st. To that end, I'm after opinions on which 4 positions on both sides of the ball should get priority. That's 4 on O, 4 on D. I may be wasting my time with this qualification, but I DON'T want any reference to Ross/Grier/Mcd. Only positions. Don't care whether they're FAs or draft.
My 4 on O - 2 OGs, backup QB, TE.
My 4 on D is a little harder. I'mgoing to assume at least one of JP or Chubb return and are near pre-injury form. DL, LB, CB, Safety,
 
I know off-season includes free agency, but as a strategy for the draft, should we focus on filling holes, or in addition to taking a OT/OG, build some kick ass depth on the D-line so they can rotate and stay fresh and formable? I am thinking a very strong pass rush, and run stopping ability will do wonders and take pressure off of our offense.
 
OFFENSE:
1. Gx2(plus backups),TE,WR,QB

DEFENSE:
2. DTx2, CB×2, S

That being said, I want a true ILB once and for all. I think Brooks is good and we should keep him on but I want a young killer back there tambien. I'm going all FAs and draft for these positions. I would not go outside of these positions at all this year. Next year yes, but not this year
 
LG, RG, Swing Tackle (Paul might not be good and Jackson is below average and getting hurt all the time) QB (capable of taking Tuas job longterm) TE2, backup Gaurd who can also play Center if needed. That's 6 guys on offense.

2 Safties. DB#2, Olb/Edge (Chubb will be cut and Phillips can't stay healthy), 2 DT/NT (1 for depth) that's 6 on defense.

I'm looking at what would take us to a playoff winning team here. We can add next to nothing and be a 6 win team, I'm talking actually success in 2025.
 
