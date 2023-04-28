Round 2 order and players left

Travis34
As we all know we have pick 51. Let's take a look at the teams in front of us, some top players left, and maybe do some forecasting??
32. Steelers
33. Cardinals
34. Lions
35. Colts
36. Rams
37. Seahawks
38. Raiders
39. Panthers
40. Saints
41. Titans
42. Packers
43. Jets
44. Falcons
45. Packers
46. Patriots
47. Commanders
48. Lions
49. Steelers
50. Bucs
51. Miami
QB- Levis, Hooker
RB- Charb (and everyone else)
WR- Hyatt, Mims, Mingo, Tillman, Downs
TE- Mayer, Washington, Laporta, Kincaid, Musgrave
OL- Torrence, Dawand Jones, Steen, Avila, Michael Schmitz, Mauch, Tippman (and others)
Safety- Branch, Brown
Linebacker- Simpson, Sanders
Pass Rush - Foskey, White, Adebawore, Tuipuloti, Hall, Ojulari
DL - Benton, Pickens
Corners- Porter, Brents, Turner, Cam Smith, Rush, Ringo, Turner, Moss
Soooo basically a lot of talent on the board to help someone we like fall to us.
Surely one of those teams at the top of round 2 take a chance on Levis right? and same for Hooker. Surely a few pass rushers, corners, couple WR, OL, DL, etc
