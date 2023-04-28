Round 2 order and players left

As we all know we have pick 51. Let's take a look at the teams in front of us, some top players left, and maybe do some forecasting??



32. Steelers

33. Cardinals

34. Lions

35. Colts

36. Rams

37. Seahawks

38. Raiders

39. Panthers

40. Saints

41. Titans

42. Packers

43. Jets

44. Falcons

45. Packers

46. Patriots

47. Commanders

48. Lions

49. Steelers

50. Bucs

51. Miami





QB- Levis, Hooker

RB- Charb (and everyone else)

WR- Hyatt, Mims, Mingo, Tillman, Downs

TE- Mayer, Washington, Laporta, Kincaid, Musgrave

OL- Torrence, Dawand Jones, Steen, Avila, Michael Schmitz, Mauch, Tippman (and others)

Safety- Branch, Brown

Linebacker- Simpson, Sanders

Pass Rush - Foskey, White, Adebawore, Tuipuloti, Hall, Ojulari

DL - Benton, Pickens

Corners- Porter, Brents, Turner, Cam Smith, Rush, Ringo, Turner, Moss







Soooo basically a lot of talent on the board to help someone we like fall to us.



Surely one of those teams at the top of round 2 take a chance on Levis right? and same for Hooker. Surely a few pass rushers, corners, couple WR, OL, DL, etc