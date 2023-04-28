 Round 2 order and players left | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Round 2 order and players left

Travis34

As we all know we have pick 51. Let's take a look at the teams in front of us, some top players left, and maybe do some forecasting??

32. Steelers
33. Cardinals
34. Lions
35. Colts
36. Rams
37. Seahawks
38. Raiders
39. Panthers
40. Saints
41. Titans
42. Packers
43. Jets
44. Falcons
45. Packers
46. Patriots
47. Commanders
48. Lions
49. Steelers
50. Bucs
51. Miami


QB- Levis, Hooker
RB- Charb (and everyone else)
WR- Hyatt, Mims, Mingo, Tillman, Downs
TE- Mayer, Washington, Laporta, Kincaid, Musgrave
OL- Torrence, Dawand Jones, Steen, Avila, Michael Schmitz, Mauch, Tippman (and others)
Safety- Branch, Brown
Linebacker- Simpson, Sanders
Pass Rush - Foskey, White, Adebawore, Tuipuloti, Hall, Ojulari
DL - Benton, Pickens
Corners- Porter, Brents, Turner, Cam Smith, Rush, Ringo, Turner, Moss



Soooo basically a lot of talent on the board to help someone we like fall to us.

Surely one of those teams at the top of round 2 take a chance on Levis right? and same for Hooker. Surely a few pass rushers, corners, couple WR, OL, DL, etc
 
Mauer, Washington and Simpson.

If 1 of them falls to us, or close enough for a reasonable trade up I will he happy. Assuming we pick them.

Don't know much of the o linemen left. Any of them potential starters day 1?
Avila day one LG, Schmitz is day 1 C and we can move Willams to LG. Both would be immediate starters
 
Since there appears much talent remaining, let’s also consider which teams are over our shoulder who may want to creep up:

51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs

Maybe Chicago, if Keion White drops, is willing to jump Seattle with offer of #53 and #103 R4?
 
Since there appears much talent remaining, let’s also consider which teams are over our shoulder who may want to creep up:

51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs

Maybe Chicago, if Keion White drops, is willing to jump Seattle with offer of #53 and #103 R4?
I like the way you think
 
We pick 20th. My top 20 available…

1 Will Levis
2 Kelee Ringo
3 Joey Porter
4 Isaiah Foskey
5 Cam Smith
6 Michael Mayer
7 Jalen Hyatt
8 Darnell Washington
9 Tuli Tuipolotu
10 Brian Branch
11 Ocyrus Torrence
12 Keion White
13 Zach Charbonnet
14 Trenton Simpson
15 Drew Sanders
16 Tucker Kraft
17 Cody Mauch
18 JMS
19 Julius Brents
20 Antonio Johnson
 
Cody Mauch here is growing on me.
 
