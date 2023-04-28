 Round 2: Will Levis QB & Michael Mayer TE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Round 2: Will Levis QB & Michael Mayer TE

Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

First off, don't hurt your finger clicking on this thread!!!

So it's been pretty much confirmed as many as 5 teams are calling the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for the 1st pick of the 2nd round tonight to draft QB Will Levis who "somehow" dropped out of the 1st round. I can't recall the last time a high profile QB prospect slated for early to mid 1st round has dropped to the 2nd but here it is. The Steelers will trade the pick to one of the teams but don't want to drop too far in the 2nd to do it.

With that said, YES, some believe Miami is one of the teams kicking the tires on the pick trade up, BUT, it may not be for Levis, although picking him and either replacing Skylar with him as the 3rd and see if he develops is intriguing to say the least. OR, he can be picked and traded to a team that is desperate and missed out on him.

Back on point, the Dolphins are interested in trading up and this pick would give them "their guy" of who is left. I believe that guy is TE Michael Mayer who also "somehow" slipped to Day 2. Would it be worth trading up to the 1st pick tonight to take Mayer, or stand pat and grab another TE at #51? Do you dare take a shot at Levis?

Food for thought either way...
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

At this point I wouldn’t trade up

Tucker might be better and he might be there
 
royalshank

royalshank

We just don’t have the resources unless it involves Ced Wilson or Myles Gaskin 😂
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

No trade up. There is still very good talent left and if anything trade down a few spots to acquire another pick.
 
F

fish_fan

There are plenty of spots we could fill at BPA if we stay still. Even better, dropping back another 10.

We've got stars. We need to start grooming guys behind them.
 
R

raving

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
First off, don't hurt your finger clicking on this thread!!!

So it's been pretty much confirmed as many as 5 teams are calling the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for the 1st pick of the 2nd round tonight to draft QB Will Levis who "somehow" dropped out of the 1st round. I can't recall the last time a high profile QB prospect slated for early to mid 1st round has dropped to the 2nd but here it is. The Steelers will trade the pick to one of the teams but don't want to drop too far in the 2nd to do it.

With that said, YES, some believe Miami is one of the teams kicking the tires on the pick trade up, BUT, it may not be for Levis, although picking him and either replacing Skylar with him as the 3rd and see if he develops is intriguing to say the least. OR, he can be picked and traded to a team that is desperate and missed out on him.

Back on point, the Dolphins are interested in trading up and this pick would give them "their guy" of who is left. I believe that guy is TE Michael Mayer who also "somehow" slipped to Day 2. Would it be worth trading up to the 1st pick tonight to take Mayer, or stand pat and grab another TE at #51? Do you dare take a shot at Levis?

Food for thought either way...
NFL managers are in a box in a bad way - go get Levis - it’s a no brainer - if he’s good you have tremendous trade value - personally I’d keep him and let him develop - if he can play you avoid paying a guy $260million shekels - I mean seriously it allows you to pay for a lot of other guys…Tua is nice and all but the $$$ moving forward if Levis pans out is worth the risk imo..the dolphins are WAY TOO in a box to even think about it…where’s Shula when you need him?
 
AquaBlissed888

AquaBlissed888

I'm waiting for Avila at 51 and then possibly Kraft or another TE at 84. No way would I trade up at this point. Could consider trading down depending on who's availble then...
 
AquaBlissed888

AquaBlissed888

Levis would still be considered because there could be tremendous trade value down the road.. hmmm luxury gamble?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
First off, don't hurt your finger clicking on this thread!!!

So it's been pretty much confirmed as many as 5 teams are calling the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for the 1st pick of the 2nd round tonight to draft QB Will Levis who "somehow" dropped out of the 1st round. I can't recall the last time a high profile QB prospect slated for early to mid 1st round has dropped to the 2nd but here it is. The Steelers will trade the pick to one of the teams but don't want to drop too far in the 2nd to do it.

With that said, YES, some believe Miami is one of the teams kicking the tires on the pick trade up, BUT, it may not be for Levis, although picking him and either replacing Skylar with him as the 3rd and see if he develops is intriguing to say the least. OR, he can be picked and traded to a team that is desperate and missed out on him.

Back on point, the Dolphins are interested in trading up and this pick would give them "their guy" of who is left. I believe that guy is TE Michael Mayer who also "somehow" slipped to Day 2. Would it be worth trading up to the 1st pick tonight to take Mayer, or stand pat and grab another TE at #51? Do you dare take a shot at Levis?

Food for thought either way...
It looks like the NFL is as confused with this draft as we are. - LOL
 
Danny

Danny

I heard yesterday if they were trading up it'd have been for an OT.....that didn’t happen ..........I like many others want a TE and the first round went great for us with only one off the board.....there's no need to move up right now with 4 very capable TE's on the board
 
Danny

Danny

raving said:
NFL managers are in a box in a bad way - go get Levis - it’s a no brainer - if he’s good you have tremendous trade value - personally I’d keep him and let him develop - if he can play you avoid paying a guy $260million shekels - I mean seriously it allows you to pay for a lot of other guys…Tua is nice and all but the $$$ moving forward if Levis pans out is worth the risk imo..the dolphins are WAY TOO in a box to even think about it…where’s Shula when you need him?
how is Levis pan out when Tua will get all the snaps?
 
Soxfinatic

Soxfinatic

I agree with most about not trading up but I think we have to seriously think about it with Mayer. He is a big missing piece in this offense. Darnell Washington is certainly an interesting prospect as well.
 
