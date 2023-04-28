Round 2: Will Levis QB & Michael Mayer TE

First off, don't hurt your finger clicking on this thread!!!



So it's been pretty much confirmed as many as 5 teams are calling the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for the 1st pick of the 2nd round tonight to draft QB Will Levis who "somehow" dropped out of the 1st round. I can't recall the last time a high profile QB prospect slated for early to mid 1st round has dropped to the 2nd but here it is. The Steelers will trade the pick to one of the teams but don't want to drop too far in the 2nd to do it.



With that said, YES, some believe Miami is one of the teams kicking the tires on the pick trade up, BUT, it may not be for Levis, although picking him and either replacing Skylar with him as the 3rd and see if he develops is intriguing to say the least. OR, he can be picked and traded to a team that is desperate and missed out on him.



Back on point, the Dolphins are interested in trading up and this pick would give them "their guy" of who is left. I believe that guy is TE Michael Mayer who also "somehow" slipped to Day 2. Would it be worth trading up to the 1st pick tonight to take Mayer, or stand pat and grab another TE at #51? Do you dare take a shot at Levis?



Food for thought either way...